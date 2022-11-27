Letter to the editor: Thankful for good, reliable businesses

Due to our so called "hectic lives," we seem to find time to complain when we feel things aren't going our way, or if we are unhappy about someone or something. Well, I feel acknowledging those who are living up to their name or reputation deserves the same consideration and that is the reason for this letter.

On Aug. 30 of this year, our home in Hadley was severely damaged by the storm that hit parts of our area.

This was a particularly difficult time for us since my husband recently had undergone a very serious surgery followed by severe complications.

After calling five different contractors, only two were courteous enough to even return our calls. When asked for a quote, one looked at the damage and replied, "I'll only quote you a price after your insurance tells you how much they are going to pay for repairs!"

Quite to our surprise, our insurance told us that wasn't how it worked — they wanted to know how much the contractor was going to charge for the job. When we told the contractor this, he refused to give us an estimate! I guess he didn't know what his services were worth. The other contractor who responded was Kevin Hanna of Quality Builders in Lake Luzerne — and boy do they live up to their name! Kevin was not only very professional, he immediately gave us a quote that was immediately accepted by our insurance company. Knowing the urgency and understanding our dilemma, he quickly started the job. His crew was not only well qualified, but very helpful and extremely kind. They started and finished the job in record time!

Upon completion, you would never even suspect there had even been a problem! We cannot say enough good things about this quality company! Another top-rated company who was also "there for us" when contacted was the Dan O'Leary Overhead Door Co. located in South Glens Falls. We thank God there are good and reliable businesses that still exist!

Sue Verra, Hadley