Letter to the editor: Thankful for county COVID leadership

Editor:

I’m so grateful to Warren County leadership, our Health Services Director Ginelle Jones, the public Health Department and the county staff for their work during the pandemic.

We didn’t know how it would go when COVID intruded into our lives in March 2020. Our seniors and people who were already ailing were dying of COVID-19. We didn’t know exactly how the virus was transmitted, or how to treat it, or how to reduce its spread or mitigate its negative effects without destroying livelihoods.

I’ll set aside any criticism of national or state government because there are people smarter than me who will dissect that — and probably people with less smarts, too. I write to say that, from the beginning, I was exceptionally proud of how Warren County responded to the public health threat.

When things seemed like a mess somewhere else in the world or the country or the state, I’d seem to find the daily “Warren County COVID Update” message in my mailbox. The message was precisely worded to convey the kind of information that we wanted to know and needed to know about what was happening closest to us, while preserving privacy and decency.