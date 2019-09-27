Editor:
On Sept. 22 my family and I visited the Boreas Ponds. My dad, Scott Remington, attended several APA discussions and advocated for access to this beautiful piece of land for individuals with all abilities. My dad was injured 20 years ago off from Gulf Brook Road in a logging accident that left him paralyzed from the waist down. On Sunday we visited the last place my dad walked, a mere 20 years earlier, a header located mid-way down Gulf Brook Road. The opening was more serene than I had pictured all those years. We took a moment there to reflect on what the last 20 years has been like, the ups, downs and in between, and all left that spot even more grateful to have my dad with us today.
We then proceeded to the parking area. There were 10 of us in total who set out on this trek, my dad equipped with his knobby tired wheelchair, my 83-year-old grandparents, equipped with their canes as well as my dad’s fiancée, my aunt, uncle, brother and his fiancée, my boyfriend and our dogs. I could not be more proud to watch my dad wheel in and out with minimal assistance (we tied the dogs to him for a quick laugh in an effort to give him the “dog sled” feel), but he made it on his own! Not to mention my grandparents at 83 years old. My grandmother admitted when she slumped in the back seat of the car, “I didn’t think I was ever going to make it.”
I share this brief story of ours because this is what access to these lands is all about: bringing people together, making memories, enjoying the beautiful world that surrounds us and challenging the odds every once in a while.
Jenna Remington, Chestertown