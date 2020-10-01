Letter to the editor: Thank you to three who stopped to help

Editor:

I would like to say thank you to the young man and also the man and woman who came to my assistance on Sept. 19.

I was walking up Glen Street on my way to a remembrance through hospice. On my way up the street, I tripped over an overhead pipe sticking out of the ground and landed flat on my face. This wonderful young man was the first to appear to make sure I was OK and didn't need the ambulance. That was so very kind of him.

The man and woman who stopped also deserve my heartfelt thanks, as they stayed with me until they were certain I could walk OK.

I hope all these people see this, as I failed to get their names. Once again a heartfelt thank you for your kindness.

Janice Herrick, North Hudson

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0