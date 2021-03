I opened my computer this morning (March 6, 2021) and found that there were vaccines at a clinic set up at the Queensbury Senior Center for March 7, 2021. Wow! That was so exciting to see this, because vaccines have been so hard to find.

The point of my letter is to give a big high five to both Warren and Washington counties for setting this up. Also thank you to ARCC for spreading the word about the site. Again thank you to all who will make this happen.