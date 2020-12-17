Letter to the editor: Thank you to the brilliant dancers

Editor:
Bravo ladies!
Sunday we were treated to a spectacular bright and joyful holiday performance, glowing with warmth, on a cold and windy afternoon by the Bolton Dance Academy. Thank you to all the dancers and their support team for sharing the Christmas spirit with amazing style using vibrant choreographed formations. What a delight to watch!
We are all grateful for the kind embrace of your holiday cheer… Dance on!
On behalf of the residents at Cronin High-rise and Stichman Towers.
Cherie Kory, Glens Falls
