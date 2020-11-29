Letter to the editor: Thank you to stranger who helped after fall

Editor:

As I celebrate this "unusual" 2020 Thanksgiving, I have a lot to be thankful for. On the top of my list will be my renewed faith in the kindness of strangers.

I was out for a walk recently and took a hard fall. I hit the ground and sat up very slowly as I watched a car leaving the Hannaford exit back up and park in a spot next to where I had fallen. The driver, whose name was Pam (I hope I got it right), asked if I was OK and offered to do what she could to help me up.

There was no way I could get up, as I was pretty sure I broke my left arm. Pam said, "Well, OK — I'm willing to stay here with you till you can get help." I was able to call my husband with her encouragement, as I was pretty shaken up. She waited with me and made small talk until he got there. I was so touched by the fact that she took the time to comfort me, even for a few minutes.

In this crazy world full of so much negativity, this small act of kindness made me think, "Yes, goodness and good people still exist!" Happy Thanksgiving, to this kind stranger!

Denise Round, Glens Falls

