Letter to the editor: Thank you to paper and to common sense

Editor:
Without common sense, all science becomes irrelevant! If you choose to jump off a bridge — all medical science will not save you.
With so much misinformation going around by all kinds of people with their heads cut off — what are we to do? For me, I choose to use my common sense and listen to as many respected “news outlets” of our “free press” as possible.
My most trusted source of news comes from the Post-Star and their reporters who stick their necks out for us every day. (I even signed up.)
I believe in what Lincoln said: “You can’t fool all of the people, all of the time.”
I’m willing to live or die by whomever the majority of Americans vote for on Nov. 3. What I strongly oppose is any minority that thinks that they are smarter and better than the rest of us. This horrible COVID-19 not only brings out the best in us — it also magnifies the insanity that was here before it came along. If we would allow our “health care workers” to lead the way — we will survive this cursed virus, corrupt politicians and “self-serving” bigots.
If, by the way, you’re looking for a politician that has never done anything to be ashamed of, good luck! They’re scarce as hen’s teeth. Sometimes we have to look at what have they done for “me” and “my family” lately! I believe that “common sense” is required for our “common good.” I’m not about to tell anybody how to vote — just do it!
The biggest defender of our nursing homes in the Greater Glens Falls Area is Kathleen Moore. She helps keep the virus out of the one I live in. Thank you!
Ron Hintz, Argyle
