Letter to the editor: Thank you to paper and to common sense

Editor:

Without common sense, all science becomes irrelevant! If you choose to jump off a bridge — all medical science will not save you.

With so much misinformation going around by all kinds of people with their heads cut off — what are we to do? For me, I choose to use my common sense and listen to as many respected “news outlets” of our “free press” as possible.

My most trusted source of news comes from the Post-Star and their reporters who stick their necks out for us every day. (I even signed up.)

I believe in what Lincoln said: “You can’t fool all of the people, all of the time.”

I’m willing to live or die by whomever the majority of Americans vote for on Nov. 3. What I strongly oppose is any minority that thinks that they are smarter and better than the rest of us. This horrible COVID-19 not only brings out the best in us — it also magnifies the insanity that was here before it came along. If we would allow our “health care workers” to lead the way — we will survive this cursed virus, corrupt politicians and “self-serving” bigots.