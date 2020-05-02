Letter to the editor: Thank you to many who are generous

Editor:
To our fellow Community Members:
On behalf of the residents supported by the Glens Falls Housing Authority, I would like to thank our entire community for supporting its most vulnerable populations with generous acts of kindness during this COVID-19 pandemic.
We acknowledge Carleton Funeral Home, Dave Ure’s Collision Plus, M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, Finch Paper LLC, Scott & Barbieri Family Funeral Homes, McCann’s Pharmacy and Adirondack Compounding, Price Chopper/Market 32, Baker Funeral Home, Lehigh Cement and Greater Glens Falls Transit for their acts of kindness.
For those who provided essential goods like Springbrook Farm Distillery for the hand sanitizer, Irving Tissue for toilet paper, Fitzgerald Bros. Beverages for bottled water, Richard and Maria Tabares for cases of bread, peanut butter and soup to Thomas Poultry Farm for your eggs. To Alan Powers C.P.A for the boxes of meals, Ames Goldsmith for gallons of sanitizer, Ace Hardware for Easter hams, Walgreens for boxes of meals. To Wendy and Art Bacon for the boxes of toiletries and to the Glens Falls Fire Department for masks. Not to mention the many anonymous gestures of kindness that keep pouring in.
To June Gaulin for her all of her efforts to help in any way, to Meals on Wheels for prepared meals, to the Salvation Army for facilitating our own in-house food supply. We also acknowledge the staff of the Glens Falls Housing Authority for keeping our buildings sanitized and working long hours to ensure safe housing in our neighborhoods and buildings. And to our community, first responders, the doctors, nurses and EMS providers who we all too often take for granted, thank you for being our heroes!
Robert J. Landry
Executive Director
Glens Falls Housing Authority
