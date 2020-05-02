Letter to the editor: Thank you to many who are generous

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Editor:

To our fellow Community Members:

On behalf of the residents supported by the Glens Falls Housing Authority, I would like to thank our entire community for supporting its most vulnerable populations with generous acts of kindness during this COVID-19 pandemic.

We acknowledge Carleton Funeral Home, Dave Ure’s Collision Plus, M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, Finch Paper LLC, Scott & Barbieri Family Funeral Homes, McCann’s Pharmacy and Adirondack Compounding, Price Chopper/Market 32, Baker Funeral Home, Lehigh Cement and Greater Glens Falls Transit for their acts of kindness.

For those who provided essential goods like Springbrook Farm Distillery for the hand sanitizer, Irving Tissue for toilet paper, Fitzgerald Bros. Beverages for bottled water, Richard and Maria Tabares for cases of bread, peanut butter and soup to Thomas Poultry Farm for your eggs. To Alan Powers C.P.A for the boxes of meals, Ames Goldsmith for gallons of sanitizer, Ace Hardware for Easter hams, Walgreens for boxes of meals. To Wendy and Art Bacon for the boxes of toiletries and to the Glens Falls Fire Department for masks. Not to mention the many anonymous gestures of kindness that keep pouring in.