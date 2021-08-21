Letter to the editor: Thank you to all of the helpers

Editor:

Mr. Rogers said, “in times of crisis, look for the helpers,” so I went in search of some in Hudson Falls. I found far more "helpers" than I expected. House after house with a rainbow flag hung in solidarity with a neighbor who was being harassed. A powerful visual reminder of humanity and decency.

An unexpected bright spot while driving through the area were the flags bearing the name and image of Hudson Falls veterans. Names we all know, a lovely tribute.

To the helpers of Hudson Falls, thanks for the “pick me up.” And to all the mask-wearers out and about, vaccinated or not, thank you for being a "helper" too! (Please get the jab)

Jessica LaSarso, Queensbury

