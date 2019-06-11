Editor:
I would like to personally applaud Mike and Brien Moran for their very generous donation to help with the refurbishment of Derby Park. They are a true example of what it means to feel a sense of pride in your community. Many years ago as a young man, I was also lucky enough to be employed by Mike and Brien at Moran’s Sporting Goods and I can say without question that they were just as thoughtful and generous as employers. In the next few years as I watch my grandson play soccer at a rejuvenated Derby Park, I’ll know who to thank. Thank you Mike and Brien Moran.
Douglas Gaulin, Fort Ann