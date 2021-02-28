Letter to the editor: Thank you, Gene, for everything

Editor:

Although of course I wish Lake Luzerne Supervisor Gene Merlino all the best as he leaves elected office, I so regret his decision to retire. No one ever worked harder for the constituents. Mr. Merlino and I did not always agree politically, but he's always had the best interests of Lake Luzerne at heart.

Every phone call was returned; every problem explored; every voter helped to feel his or her issue was consequential. Lake Luzerne has never looked better. The Town Hall and its services work. We have attracted new businesses with their tax dollars. The transfer station and sanitation crews do their jobs well. The beaches and Ivy Isle are lovely.

Thank you, Gene, and Linda too! Be well and have fun!

Wendy Aronson, Lake Luzerne

