Letter to the editor: Thank you for watching out for me

Editor:

I am 80 years old and I live at West Notre Dame Street, Glens Falls.

One day I was in my pajamas and went outside to put my garbage in the can. I had to lean forward and at that time a small grey car went by and stopped fast and backed up to in front of my house. By then I was on my porch. The girl looked at me, smiled and waved. I guess they thought I was going to fall and they came back to help me. It was a young couple, and they were so sweet and thoughtful to do this.

I wish I knew who they were.

Donna Colegrove, Glens Falls

