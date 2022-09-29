 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Thank you for display about banned books

Letter to the editor

I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Ms. Heather Johns, head librarian of the Black Watch Library in Ticonderoga, and her staff for the excellent display at the library. It's showcased in a child's wagon entitled "Banned Books."

The wagon displays children's books that have been banned in many schools. Books that we adults read as children. Books that discuss race, sexual orientation, among other topics that are common news items in the 21 century.

Banning these books by the right wing and Republican officials is nothing short of suppression of our freedom of choice to read and decide for ourselves. This has been done in past societies with disastrous outcomes. Thank you Ticonderoga Black Watch Library for helping to bring this crime on one of our freedoms to light.

Fredrick Hammann, Ticonderoga

