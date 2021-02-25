Letter to the editor: Thank you Elise for excellent work

Editor:
I've been reading many negative letters to the editor on Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, and the majority of them are based on her support of former President Trump and not on her record.
With that in mind, here are some if the many positive items that Elise has delivered to the 21st District:
• During the COVID-19 pandemic she has delivered over $165 million for NY-21 hospitals;
• Elise introduced legislation to hold China accountable for its cover-up of COVID-19;
• In these troubled times, she has secured $1.9 million for Hudson Headwaters Health Network and $705,000 for the Community Health Center of the North Country;
• Elise secured funding of $270,000 for Plattsburgh International Airport for runway construction and $494,700 for rehabilitation of runway lighting for Massena International Airport;
• Your congresswoman secured $300,000 for city of Glens Falls from EPA to help the city clean up a formerly contaminated site and spark economic development opportunities:
• Through FY2921 NDAA , Elise secured pay increases for our nation's troops. In addition, Fort Drum was selected as the preferred site for land-based missile underlayer to help protect America;
• She cosponsored Local Chamber, Tourism & 591 (c) (6) Protection Act, which expands Paycheck Protection Program to include local chambers and tourism marketing organizations that are supporting North Country communities during the pandemic;
• Elise proudly introduced the bipartisan State and Municipal Assistance for Recovery and Transition Fund. This bill would provide $500 billion in emergency funding to every state, prioritizing to areas with the greatest need;
• The Lugar Center rates Elise number 14 out of 435 House members for bi-partisan voting. That's a record we all should be proud of!
I encourage all to support Congresswoman Elise Stefanik for her excellent work for the 21st District.
Thanks Elise!
Steve Ramant, Hague