Letter to the editor: Thank you Elise for excellent work

Editor:

I've been reading many negative letters to the editor on Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, and the majority of them are based on her support of former President Trump and not on her record.

With that in mind, here are some if the many positive items that Elise has delivered to the 21st District:

• During the COVID-19 pandemic she has delivered over $165 million for NY-21 hospitals;

• Elise introduced legislation to hold China accountable for its cover-up of COVID-19;

• In these troubled times, she has secured $1.9 million for Hudson Headwaters Health Network and $705,000 for the Community Health Center of the North Country;

• Elise secured funding of $270,000 for Plattsburgh International Airport for runway construction and $494,700 for rehabilitation of runway lighting for Massena International Airport;

• Your congresswoman secured $300,000 for city of Glens Falls from EPA to help the city clean up a formerly contaminated site and spark economic development opportunities: