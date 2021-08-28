Letter to the editor: Thank God Stefanik can protest with Presler

Editor:

The bias is blatant. Elise Stefanik is being criticized for holding a rally with Scott Presler who organized constitutionally protested protests.

The Post-Star has printed story after story, purporting Trump-Russia collusion, which turned out to be totally false after a two-year investigation.

Reuters recently reported that “FBI has so far found no evidence that he or people directly around him were involved in organizing the violence, according to the four current and former law enforcement officials,” talking about Trump on Jan 6.

“Stop the Steal” rallies were more about protesting voting changes in swing states that violated the constitution’s provision that the legislatures, not the governors by fiat, determine election law. Democrats have objected to the certification of the president in 2001, 2005 and 2017.

Scott Presler is a gay Republican operative. I can appreciate his issue with the Muslim religion, specifically the treatment of gays by Muslim nations under Sharia law.