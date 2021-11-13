Letter to the editor: Thank a veteran and their family

Let us all honor our veterans this Veterans Day and thank them for a debt we can never repay. We should never forget. Let us also never forget those politicians who remained silent when a draft-dodging ex-president mocked veterans for their service. Basic decency required and continues to require everyone to condemn such disgusting behavior.

Our congresswoman went even lower. Not only did she refuse to condemn these comments, she further disgraced herself when they were repeated at a rally in our area and she stood on the stage and laughed and clapped. Let us remember this on Veterans Day and on Election Day. If you know a veteran, thank them and their family for their sacrifice. It is the decent thing to do. It is the least we can do.