Letter to the editor: Tests for virus are still lacking locally

Editor:

Ryan Moore recently claimed that Warren County has no plan to declare a state of emergency because there are, “Still no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Warren County.” That was an incredibly irresponsible statement to make. The reason there were no confirmed cases is that there are no tests available for residents of Warren County. Statistically speaking, with N.Y. having the largest infected population in the country, there are at least a few positive cases here.

More importantly, those of us who have had potential exposure and have developed symptoms are being denied tests because there are simply none available.

On March 4, I traveled to Westchester and the Bronx to attend medical appointments and visit with a friend. I then returned to my home in Queensbury. Since then, a mandatory quarantine has been instituted in Westchester, as it is the epicenter of one of the largest outbreaks in the country and there have been numerous positive cases in both Westchester and NYC.

Four days after returning, I developed shortness of breath, a cough, low-grade fever, headaches, etc. I have had a negative test for flu and was told by my doctor that it’s reasonable to assume that I have the coronavirus, but unfortunately, they had no test to confirm my diagnosis.