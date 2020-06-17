Letter to the editor: Term limits needed for board members

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

There has been a lot of support for term limits of our elected officials on both sides of the political aisle at all levels of government. Town of Queensbury desperately needs term limits. The secrecy of not reappointing Travis Whitehead to Warren Washington IDA and have attorneys for both Warren County and Warren Washington IDA evaluate the legal provisions is troubling and unnecessarily costly for taxpayers. It is a shame that someone with Mr. Whitehead’s intellect is being given the shaft by good old boy political network.

Also, the Queensbury Town Board recently went ahead with a new salt storage shed for roughly $4 million. Sharing services with neighboring municipalities would have been the better decision and we could have avoided costly cash outlays for plow trucks. At least a feasibility study? Why not at least bond salt shed at low interest rate to spread out burden? The board will just give excuses.

I could argue my point at a town board meeting, yet with a full time job and caring for loved one, limited time. I could submit a letter to the town board, yet this is a futile effort since the board will just say “for the record, Joe Schmo sent letter to the board.” The contents are never read/deliberated for the record.