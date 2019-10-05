Editor:
I am grateful indeed when President Donald Trump backed me up when, in his magnificent speech at the United Nations yesterday (Sept. 24), he said “China is stealing our intellectual property.” The terms were harsher than my previous statements that “China should stop taking our property and military secrets,” but essentially we agree and it should happen right away.
Meanwhile, we should all try to do the best we can about an even greater evil injustice, the persecution of Christians world-wide. We can do this by requiring that a major factor in any relation or communication of any nation with us depends initially on their report on their progress in the elimination of this evil.
It is wrong for any public official to serve 10 or 15 terms in a row without interruption, and that is why I am asking the people in Washington County to select and elect me for one term and one term only to the office of Washington County Sheriff. They can write S.F. Knight in the write-in box on the ballot Nov. 5.
We believe that public office is a public trust, and if you publish this letter, you enable the people in Washington County to actually do what they can do to stop the persecution of Christians.
Stiling Knight, Dresden