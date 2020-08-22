Letter to the editor: Tedra relies on facts, data and science

Editor:

Elise Stefanik, I hear you loud and clear.

So far, I have heard you fail to hold this impeached president accountable for his unwillingness to act on Russian bounties on our military. You have failed to hold him accountable for using tear gas on lawful protesters in Lafayette Square. You have failed to hold him accountable for his monstrously failed response to the coronavirus. You have failed to hold him accountable for loudly advertising his intent to interfere with voting by mail. You have consistently failed to demand that he release his taxes.

Communicable disease experts all state that wearing masks is the best way to protect the population from the coronavirus. This is based on real data. This is based on science. We have seen the evidence in countries that quickly instituted mask mandates.

And then we saw the photos of you in Tulsa without a mask, even though you were close to other attendees. So it was no surprise to me to witness a coterie of your supporters at an event in Crandall Park (ironically, a Million Masks event) sitting less than 6 feet from one another, without masks. How did I know they were your supporters? Easy. They were wearing T-shirts with your logo, and they were carrying your signs. They were amplifying your message that it is fine to ignore science.