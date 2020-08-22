 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the editor: Tedra relies on facts, data and science

Letter to the editor: Tedra relies on facts, data and science

{{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

Elise Stefanik, I hear you loud and clear.

So far, I have heard you fail to hold this impeached president accountable for his unwillingness to act on Russian bounties on our military. You have failed to hold him accountable for using tear gas on lawful protesters in Lafayette Square. You have failed to hold him accountable for his monstrously failed response to the coronavirus. You have failed to hold him accountable for loudly advertising his intent to interfere with voting by mail. You have consistently failed to demand that he release his taxes.

Communicable disease experts all state that wearing masks is the best way to protect the population from the coronavirus. This is based on real data. This is based on science. We have seen the evidence in countries that quickly instituted mask mandates.

And then we saw the photos of you in Tulsa without a mask, even though you were close to other attendees. So it was no surprise to me to witness a coterie of your supporters at an event in Crandall Park (ironically, a Million Masks event) sitting less than 6 feet from one another, without masks. How did I know they were your supporters? Easy. They were wearing T-shirts with your logo, and they were carrying your signs. They were amplifying your message that it is fine to ignore science.

Ignoring science is not fine with me. Nor is it fine with your opponent, Tedra Cobb. Tedra has demonstrated with her actions that she relies on facts, data, and science. Tedra has promised that, when elected to Congress, she will base her decisions on facts, data, and science, and not on an ill-advised sense of loyalty to any one person or party. NY-21 deserves Tedra Cobb, and Tedra Cobb deserves our vote.

MaryLou Stern, Greenwich

Letter to the editor
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News