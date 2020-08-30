Letter to the editor: Tedra Cobb will serve the region

Editor:

Elise, who do you really serve?

As the saying goes, money talks. When it comes to health care coverage for average Americans or rewarding the folks that fund Stefanik’s election campaign, the proof is clear:

Having received approximately $200,000 from Big Pharm and health insurance companies, Stefanik’s voting record clearly reflects her true loyalties:

• 2012: as chair for the Republican Platform Committee she wrote her party’s policy to turn Medicare into a voucher program;

• 2015: voted to turn Medicare into a voucher program;

• 2017: voted to cut Medicare, raise the eligibility age to 67, and make it a voucher program;

• 2018: voted to cut Medicare;

• 2019: voted against protecting people with pre-existing medical conditions;

• Elise repeatedly voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act. 64,000 people in our district would have lost their health care.