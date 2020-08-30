Letter to the editor: Tedra Cobb will serve the region

Editor:
Elise, who do you really serve?
As the saying goes, money talks. When it comes to health care coverage for average Americans or rewarding the folks that fund Stefanik’s election campaign, the proof is clear:
Having received approximately $200,000 from Big Pharm and health insurance companies, Stefanik’s voting record clearly reflects her true loyalties:
• 2012: as chair for the Republican Platform Committee she wrote her party’s policy to turn Medicare into a voucher program;
• 2015: voted to turn Medicare into a voucher program;
• 2017: voted to cut Medicare, raise the eligibility age to 67, and make it a voucher program;
• 2018: voted to cut Medicare;
• 2019: voted against protecting people with pre-existing medical conditions;
• Elise repeatedly voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act. 64,000 people in our district would have lost their health care.
Tedra Cobb has spent 30 years helping her North Country neighbors: starting an agency which expanded health care access to thousands, as county legislator passed a law to lower drug prices, served as an HIV educator. Tedra accepts no funds from large corporations and supports campaign finance reform.
Elect Tedra Cobb — she will serve us, the people of District 21.
Judy Beers, Lake George
