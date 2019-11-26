Editor:
North Country voters and supporters of Congresswoman Elise Stefanik should know she is doing all she can to do away with the ACA (Affordable Care Act). Republicans hate it and many Democrats don’t understand it! Make no mistake, Stefanik is a leader in the fight to do away with the ACA and is fighting in the courts to do so!
The truth is before the Affordable Care Act, Americans with “pre-existing conditions” had to pay unbelievable premiums for health insurance. Both young and old had to pay these high premiums and companies like Mutual of Omaha, Travelers, Blue Shield and many others were making profits that were over the top.
In 2003 those with “pre-existing conditions” had to pay upwards of $10,000 in premiums with deductibles as high as $5,000 before the insurance kicked in!
What is a “pre-existing condition?” That hernia, back problem, or carpal tunnel injury, no matter how slight, is a “pre-existing condition!”
The “Affordable Care Act” put an end to those with “pre-existing conditions” paying exorbitant premiums! The act’s best part was the provision that insurance companies had to accept them and couldn’t charge more than those without them! Many of those complaining about the act had better pray it stays in effect! If the ACA gets repealed the “pre-existing conditions” provision goes away! Tedra Cobb is running against Stefanik in 2020, and she will fight to keep the ACA’s “pre-existing conditions” clause. The 21st Congressional District needs a North Country person who has worked to help those in need regardless of political leanings. Tedra Cobb is that person!
Gary Philip Guido, Ticonderoga