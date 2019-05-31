Editor:
A new day has arrived, and with it comes Tedra Cobb to once more fight for the people of the North Country! We all know her opponent, who returned to Congress to do the bidding of her party and forget what she promised the voters. Some may think this campaign is starting too soon; the fact is the coming election for the 21st District in Congress is too important to wait on. Issues like health care promised by our president and his party could affect every resident by having the provision for “pre-existing conditions” removed, as they are trying to do now. Make no mistake, this is a high priority. As the pockets of our insurance companies grow bigger, we will lose the care we sorely need. The great “Tax Hoax” that worked for the rich did little of nothing to help those in most need. When did one resident of Plattsburgh, Ticonderoga or other North Country towns or cities hear directly for our sitting congresswoman? Oh, once in a while a party loyalist will write something flattering her, but for the most part she has done nothing for the people of the North Country. Help is needed, and if we the real people of the North Country need to get out and spread the news that Tedra Cobb is coming back, and we too can come back and get the representation we deserve.
Gary Philip Guido, Ticonderoga