Editor:
I am a longtime hockey fan and resident of the Glens Falls area, and had the pleasure of attending the Thunder opening night game on Oct. 19. Not only was there a great hockey game played by both teams; I witnessed a series of events in the stands that I wish to bring to your attention.
I was standing at the top of Section H and seated in the row below were five Adirondack players, and in front of them two Railers players not participating that given night. I recognized, from the Thunder, James Henry and Alex Carrier seated at the top. I am sorry I do not know the names of the others, but all these players are to be commended for their professionalism and dedication to the young fans that greeted them. They warmly greeted each young fan and happily provided autographs and photos as requested.
At one point, a young teen with Down syndrome approached James Henry and was warmly greeted. The players began conversations with him and moved apart so he could sit between Henry and Carrier. The sheer exuberance on his face was wonderful to witness; the teen interacted with him, and at one point his mother approached and inquired if the teen was "bothering" them. Henry quickly replied that he wasn't and that "we will keep him up here." All the players, especially Henry and Carrier, are to be commended for their actions.
Additionally, after the second period, the teen was greeted by the Railers’ players and allowed to be seated between them as well. They also interacted with him during the last period.
I hope this night will be remembered by the teen with all the fist pumps and high fives directed his way by all.
Daniel Jones, South Glens Falls