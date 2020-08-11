Letter to the editor: Team effort must include everyone

Team effort must include everyone

Editor:

Why isn’t everyone doing their part to help this country fight the COVID-19 virus? Is it our sense of entitlement, or our literal belief in individual freedom of choice, or just a lack of consideration for others beyond our circle of family and acquaintances. Despite having an inept leader, our country has not heeded the advice of scientists and health experts and done what is needed to stop the spread. Other developed countries have made necessary sacrifices in the name of saving their people perhaps for the reason that their sense of patriotism is rooted in events of historical survival.

It has been a while since this country has had a generation of citizens who have had to endure hardships and make those same sacrifices to the extent of saving our nation. We should be ashamed of ourselves as we watch hundreds of our fellow Americans going about their lives as if nothing is wrong. Downtown parties, concerts, gatherings of people who choose not to wear masks or distance themselves, and many choosing to ignore travel bans and quarantine rules. They are blatantly telling the rest of us that they don’t care about this country and that these simple precautions are just too inconvenient and interfere with their personal comfort.