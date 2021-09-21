Letter to the editor: Teachers should care for students first

Editor:

I found the lead article in the Sept. 16 paper very interesting. A schoolteacher was requesting that people stand up for him while he refused to get tested for COVID to protect his own students and other staff at Queensbury School.

Aren’t teachers supposed to be supportive and caring for their students? I don’t understand the nonbelief in testing, masking, and getting vaccinated against COVID. Instead, there is a lot of harping about freedoms and rights. What about caring and consideration for the people around us every day?

I never hear expressions of sympathy for people who have died from this awful disease or concern for anyone’s health and safety from these people who scream about their freedom and their rights. At this phase of this terrible disease, children are at a greater risk than ever. What about them? Do they have a right to expect that adults will protect them?

Nancy Rozelle, Queensbury

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0