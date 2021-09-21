Letter to the editor: Teacher should set a good example

Editor:

On the Queensbury teacher: Every person in that building has to have the mmr vaccine and possibly others as well — he had a choice. No forcing him to be vaxxed, just be tested, if no vax was his choice. He had an option, an option that increasingly many aren't going to have. Wanna see a Bills' game, not even an option, you must be vaxxed.

Scarlet letter? Many, many people in this area choose not to be vaxxed and accept the consequences of their choice, i.e. weekly testing.

God forbid he ever needs to go to the hospital, is he going to refuse to get tested there ? Probably not, because that would be in his own self interest.

Motivation for this decision, whose self-interest is being served? Being tested is OK in regard to his own well-being — why isn't it OK for the children and staff's well-being?

From comments, he sounds like an amazing educator, as well as karate teacher who has made a difference in many kids' lives. With that admiration comes a duty to lead by example and instill values and morals in those whose lives you touch.