Letter to the editor: Taxpayers want meeting access

Editor: 

A concerned group of local residents has proposed TOBOR (Taxpayer Online Bill of Rights), possibly the first such county-level proposal in New York state. The TOBOR proposal requires that Warren County meetings, which are open to the public, must also be livestreamed on Youtube.com and recorded there to allow more taxpayers to participate and review them later.

YouTube is a free service. The TOBOR proposal is available to view on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/389416846375224, and two different Warren County meetings have already been identified as in violation of this common sense proposal to:

1.) Allow more taxpayers to participate in county government meetings remotely.

2.) Save taxpayer funds by reducing mileage reimbursement for county personnel to attend official meetings.

3.) Increase government transparency and taxpayer involvement.

Stuart Alan, Queensbury

