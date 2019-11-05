Editor:
As a taxpayer in the town of Lake Luzerne, I feel duped. Several months ago during a regular monthly meeting of the Town Council, Supervisor Merlino asked the council to support a resolution substantially increasing the supervisor’s annual salary. In support of his request, he mentioned that it wouldn't affect him, as he wasn't running for re-election but that it would help attract a more qualified candidate. The council agreed and approved the raise with their vote.
Fast forward a few months, and Supervisor Merlino announced he is running for re-election – and will undoubtedly win as he is running unopposed. Prior to Election Day, he should advise the citizens footing the bill if it will or will not apply to his next four year’s salary.
John Herring, Lake Luzerne