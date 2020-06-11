Letter to the editor: Taxpayers decide spending proposals

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

Something to think about.

To the young man who yelled at me and my friend for displaying a sign which stated, “Vote no on the school board budget:” Do you realize that every teacher, staff member and administrator's salary is incumbent upon the taxpayers?

I am going to assume you're part of the Ticonderoga education system, so I want you to understand that each taxpayer holds your job in their hands. Remember, you chose your profession! Don't blame those who prefer lower taxes and improved efficiencies. It's not about "hurting the kids," and it's certainly not about your self-interests. Quite frankly, it's about making the school system more responsive to taxpayers.

It's our right to give citizens something to think about before they place their vote. We are under no obligation to go along with proposed budgets every year. Why bother to vote if the school board is given carte blanche?

If my remarks offend you, then you might want to take a remedial course in American History.

John Sharkey, Ticonderoga

