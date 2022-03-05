Letter to the editor: Taxpayers can't stand much more

Editor:

How is everyone enjoying the $3.75 a gallon gas? How about that heating fuel guy, making the $3.50 a gallon deliveries? The southern border with its record arrests.

That darned inflation. According to the government only 7½%. Feels more like 10% or 12% to me! Empty store shelves. Lack of truckers to move goods.

I miss the White House news conferences. Nobody wants to beat up Mr. Biden. Of course he does not hang around long enough to get beat up.

With the recent Ukraine crisis, I am waiting for Mr. Biden to issue another wet noodle ultimatum to Mr. Putin. Now there is a former hardcore KGB officer who does not use wet noodles.

Now if Russia and China get together, this country might just have to rethink how we talk everything to death. Maybe if we have more of the top five colleges educating more of our representatives and more attorneys as representatives the government can really talk our adversaries to death.

This country’s socialistic idea of paying people to do nothing, provide everything you need, will not work. Someone is going to pay for it, and that someone is you and me. How much more can you, Mr. and Mrs. Taxpayer, stand? The British government thought the Colonies had a large amount of taxes to return to England.

That did not work out too well either. Sad to say for either side.

Barrone Knobbs, Granville

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0