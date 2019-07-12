Editor:
In the Sunday, June 30 paper, I was pleasantly surprised at the headline “Officials oppose property tax” thinking, finally, someone in county government has come to their senses. My hopes were dashed after the first sentence.
A solid plan presented by our Assemblywoman on behalf of property owners to avoid foreclosure was scorned by our overzealous “leaders” because of fiscal implications for the county and cash flow reductions. When the county’s finances depend on foreclosure money, as noted in print by an elected official, it is time to question the purpose of county government; do the taxpayers work for the government, or the government work for the taxpayers?
Paul Donaldson, Hartford