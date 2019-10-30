Editor:
I have been a part of the Indian Lake community for 14 years. Since arriving here, I have seen many other people come into the area and commit themselves to making Indian Lake, as well as the surrounding area, a better place through volunteerism, elected positions, and participating in local events.
One of the people who seeks to make this community a better place is Tatiana Coffinger. She has dedicated her career to assisting children and families when they are in difficult circumstances. Tatiana cares about the children in the community the same way she cares about her own children.
When I met Tatiana for the first time, she was being appointed a town justice of the Indian Lake Town Court. Tatiana had heard that there was a vacancy and volunteered to immediately fill the position to ease the burden on the other justice. This is the kind of person Tatiana is and what she brings to everything she does. She will bring this same kind of enthusiasm and compassion to the position of Hamilton County judge. As I have gotten to know Tatiana, I have seen her exhibit the professionalism, sincerity, understanding, and ethics that a community should expect from a county judge.
Please vote for Tatiana Coffinger as the next Hamilton County Court judge on Nov. 5.
Brenda Valentine, Indian Lake