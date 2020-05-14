Letter to the editor: Task force carries a partisan odor

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

The GOP has launched a committee to work on policies that would hold China accountable for the spread of COVID-19. (“Stefanik Named to China Task Force,” Post Star, May 8) It is deeply troubling that the stated purpose of the task force is not, as it might be in less partisan times, to investigate and understand what was done right and what missteps were made to get us where we are. Its purpose, clearly stated by Minority Leader McCarthy and represented in the task force’s name, is to lay the blame on China.

The reason Elise Stefanik was selected to sit on the task force is specifically because McCarthy “…saw early on during this pandemic that she recognized the need to hold China accountable.” Clearly, she was selected not to seek the truth but because she can be relied upon to find the facts needed to bolster an already defined conclusion.

China did many things wrong and must not be defended. And many nations, including ours, minimized and mishandled this crisis. They withheld facts, delayed meaningful action and contorted themselves to appear blameless for the spread of the pandemic. An honest investigation of the crisis should follow the facts wherever they lead, whether that’s Beijing, Berlin, Rome, London or Washington, DC.