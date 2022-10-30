Letter to the editor: Tallman is right for Warrensburg board

The updating of the Town of Warrensburg Comprehensive Plan has begun, and the corresponding updating of our zoning and planning codes will follow. The Town Board will give the final approval, and therefore those on the board need to have the bigger picture of how to manage growth while retaining the historic character and natural resources of our community.

Whether seeking grant funding or looking for private investment, the key to economic success is to have a guide that considers all of the community’s assets, values them and instills investor confidence.

Janet Tallman has been using her education and experience as a civil engineer for the betterment of our community.

As a citizen, she has been vocal at town, planning and zoning board hearings to educate those in the position to make decisions that will impact the economic success and overall quality of life in our town.

As a member of the Town Economic Development Committee, she has written and tabulated results for a community survey to help guide policy members that has been used as part of a NY Forward grant that Warren County Planning has applied for on behalf of Warrensburg.

She has also been instrumental in gathering information for a grant-writing company now working with the town that has applied for a Community Block Development Grant (CBDG), which would provide 100% of funding for those whose income level qualifies for much needed home repairs.

Janet has worked on behalf of our community, and wishes to continue and play a more active role in decision-making by being elected to our Town Board. Please show up and vote for someone who has worked and will continue to work on your behalf and for the good of our community.

Teresa Whalen, Warrensburg