Letter to the editor: Talk with your family despite differences

As I've aged in life. There are numerous things that bother me but none more so than family problems.

I've seen some bad ones but none worse than siblings who haven't talked to one another in an excessive period of time. Usually it is for some silly reason, one of which is often because of differences in political standing.

I saw the worst one time growing up and I never have forgotten it to this day. It made a lasting impression on me and I think when I tell you the simple facts, if you are having a similar problem, you will resolve it immediately.

Earlier in my life, for a number of continuous years, I found it extremely uplifting to make a religious retreat at the Passionist Monastery, on the cliffs of the Hudson River, in the Bronx.

The occasion was always stirring as we attendees shared prayer and wonderful conversation. It began Friday evenings and ended with Sunday noon Mass. At 3 p.m. Saturdays, an hour was designated for silent reflection in a completely darkened chapel. Though there was no obligation, it usually was well attended.

There was a tendency for some attendees to blurt out some problem, asking for a prayer in return. One particular day the silence was deafening and lasting when I thought I detected a sniffling. Finally it grew into tears and a voice called out, “God forgive me.” Another called out “can we help” but to no avail.

Finally he began to speak. He told of how he and his father hadn't spoken in 12 years for some nonsensical reason. Finally seeing the light, he got in his car and arrived at his father's home just in time for his funeral. OMG! How could you live with yourself?

