Letter to the editor: Taking exception to recent letters

Editor:

I don’t understand a recent letter writer and his use of the great replacement theory by Elise Stefanik. What is this about? Does he know? I don’t understand why he says Elise encouraged illegal murder of those people in Buffalo. Bad people do evil things. Just look at Ukraine at war against the communist Russian Army. President Trump and Fox News didn’t cause this war either.

Now to question another letter writer and his views about guns. In short, guns are not evil. They don’t think or move by themselves. As a World War II veteran you should know this. Police can’t be everywhere to stop crime.

Look at the problems last year caused by BLM rioters out in our country. The police were ordered to stand down and not arrest anybody. This was to appease the left-wing progressives of the Democrat Party in charge. Maybe after November we’ll elect more logical conservative people to state and federal positions. In closing, God bless America!

James Tomaski, Glens Falls

