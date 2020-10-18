Letter to the editor: Taking blame is key to good leadership

Editor:

History and historically based films often provide good lessons for the present and maybe the future. I have been watching a great deal of Herman Wouk’s epic novel and subsequent mini-series, "War and Remembrance." I drew two lessons about leadership from two historical figures that could be applied to today and this upcoming election.

Adolf Hitler: In the aftermath of the defeat at Stalingrad, Hitler is upset that General Paulus, who had been promoted to Field Marshall, surrendered rather than committing suicide, even though 200,000 soldiers died and another 100,000 became prisoners of war. The character of General Roon looked over to a colleague, after Hitler left, and noted: “Somebody has to be wrong, but he never is.”

Toward the end of the war when Hitler realized Germany was losing, he went into a tirade: “We should have won the war; I didn’t make a single mistake. The generals failed me; the Army failed me; the party failed me; the German people failed me.”

Any of this sound familiar?