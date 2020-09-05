Letter to the editor: Taking a human life can happen fast

Editor:

How in heaven’s name can anyone live with themselves knowing they’ve taken a human life? Ever had a close shave? Well, I had the fright of my life several weeks ago and haven’ gotten over it yet.

Because of it, I’ve come to value life even more. When I see all the people praying the rosary in front of Planned Parenthood, I applaud them saying my own prayer. What must it be like forever knowing you terminated a life within you? And how about those having their lives instantly ended by guns nowadays in back seats of cars, through windows in homes or in infant strollers. What is this macho insanity men have? Women never do it. God bless them. There are those who love the 2nd Amendment, I think it is a curse. No other country has this mania. “Guns don’t kill, only people do.” Oh really? Guns kill!

My brush with life came recently, of all places, delivering meals on Kensington Road in Glens Falls. I pulled into a driveway for my wife to deliver. As she returned to the car and shut the door, I looked each way up and down the street shifting into reverse. As I released the brake, I casually glanced into the side view mirror and thought I saw something move.