Editor:
‘Tis the season to thank newspaper people.
Whether you read your news in the morning, afternoon or evening; whether you read your newspapers in print or digital; whether you read national or local newspapers — take time to sprinkle a few words of kudos in an email, text or card to the dedicated folks in front of and behind the printing presses.
Think about the many employment positions at newspaper offices. From the publisher to the carrier, each person needs appreciation for the teamwork it takes to publish a daily, a weekly, a monthly, print or digital newspaper. From the paper version to the online version, it takes diligence to snoop and scoop events, stories and happenings.
You have free articles remaining.
Write a letter to the editor and express your gratitude. Purchase or renew a subscription. Compliment them on social media. Thank them for coverage of community events, grand openings, council meetings, births, weddings and funerals, national, state and local news. Give praise for good journalism.
“Printer’s ink is the great apostle of progress; whose pulpit is the press.”— Horace Greeley.
Melissa Martin, Southern Ohio
Editor's Note: While we generally limit letters to the editor to local people when they stray behind local issues, but we believed this was an important enough message that our readers needed to hear it. But of course, we are biased in this regard.