Letter to the editor: Take our medicine, vote for Democrats

We live in extraordinary times.

I am now suffering in often intense spasmodic pain and continuing ache. In hopes of alleviating my Parkinson’s disease, I am taking a medicine with very nasty side effects, waiting for what may be my body's ability to acclimatize.

If it doesn’t, I am stuck with PD. If it does, I will be free at last from a number of ugly symptoms.

The analogy is obvious. The country now is in intense pain and continuing ache. It hasn’t been in this much pain since the Civil War, when we were uncertain if the nation would hold together, the disease of racism killing some 600,000, including three of my great uncles in the Union Army.

The other time was the Revolution, when we didn’t know from day to day if our leaders would be caught and hanged or thrown into the bare, raw holds of British prison ships in the East River to freeze and or starve to death. We won the Revolution; Jefferson did get to see Monticello again, of which he was very uncertain.

The Civil War we are still fighting, at least in very nasty remnants. Trump, who is worse than any Confederate official in intelligence, craftiness, demagoguery and sheer craziness, may yet take us down — but I doubt it.