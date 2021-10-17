Letter to the editor: Take down that ugly beach fence

Who's idea was it to put up the black iron fence around Shepard's Park beach in Lake George? I was appalled when I saw this at the fantastic Lake George's Center for the Arts annual Jazz Festival weekend. How can anyone fence in a natural beauty and landmark with such an ugly, invasive barrier. It looks like a prison or a border patrol divide. Have we come to that, where we can't think of any better alternative than to unintelligently throw up a massive gate to keep people from enjoying the lake? I understand there's been some issues with crowd control and unlimited access to the water, but this was not a thoughtful solution. It is a disrespectful slap in the face of the public who drive from all over NY State, surrounding states and Canada.