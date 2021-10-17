Letter to the editor: Take down that ugly beach fence

Editor:
Who's idea was it to put up the black iron fence around Shepard's Park beach in Lake George? I was appalled when I saw this at the fantastic Lake George's Center for the Arts annual Jazz Festival weekend. How can anyone fence in a natural beauty and landmark with such an ugly, invasive barrier. It looks like a prison or a border patrol divide. Have we come to that, where we can't think of any better alternative than to unintelligently throw up a massive gate to keep people from enjoying the lake? I understand there's been some issues with crowd control and unlimited access to the water, but this was not a thoughtful solution. It is a disrespectful slap in the face of the public who drive from all over NY State, surrounding states and Canada.
For some this was the only free accessible view that defines Lake George. We have been able to put our feet in the water, rest and lay down on the sand and view the activities on majestic Queen of the Lakes in all kinds of weather for many generations. Now, it is more formidable than Fort William Henry. Look all, they have managed to fence in a legacy of the Adirondacks. I'd like to see it taken down as a gesture of an admitted mistake. Staffing a safety guard from the Village of Lake George for daytime hours would help monitor the area and bring back the beauty of the beach.
Irene Murray, Albany