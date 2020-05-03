Letter to the editor: Take care when picking ramps

Editor:

Regarding the photo published in The Post-Star on April 29, depicting hikers picking wild ramps — if enough irresponsible people do this, soon the ramp fields will be depleted, to never return!

Please forage responsibly, taking only a few of any wild herb. In the case of the ramps, if one only clips the leaves, which are packed with flavor, the field remains intact, and more ramps will grow the next year. It may seem minor, but it is another reflection of how humans just take what they want from the earth, with no foresight or concern for the future.

Additionally, it is possible to establish your own ramp field in your yard. Other wild edibles can also be self-cultivated for a win/win solution.

Judith Sullivan, Lake George

