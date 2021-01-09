Letter to the editor: Take care of yourself and be smart

Editor:
Elise Stefanik is a smart, young congresswoman. She is Republican and serves the people in the North Country well and does a good job for most of them. The president of the United States, Donald Trump, is also a Republican. There is a saying in the military service of our country that says: You may not like the person that heads up your command but you better respect rank and office they represent; enough said.
Finally the light at the end of the tunnel is turned on. Let’s hope this is the beginning of the end for COVID-19. We have to be careful until that time comes. Take care and be smart to yourself and family until it does. God bless our country.
Sid Gordon, Saratoga