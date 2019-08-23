Editor:
In response to Maggie Alitz's letter claiming no gun problems in Switzerland despite almost everyone having a gun in their house, I would like to point out that despite that, and the fact that they are not allowed to keep ammunition in the house, it is always possible to get it somewhere. It may be "not a problem" in Switzerland in her experience, but the fact is that gun deaths in Switzerland are still the highest in western Europe, in fact three times as high per capita as in other countries there, as reported by the UN.
Mike Marsh, Queensbury