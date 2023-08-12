Elise, Santos, McCarthy, and Trump. Losers. Does anyone watch anything other than Fox "News"? I watch independent media personally, but, can people change the channel from Fox to see what is really happening? We are at the brink of moving to a "Presidential democracy"... autocracy. Or as my mother put it ... tyranny. How are we not already better than telling people what to do with their lives? I'm a white straight male, yet, I don't care what my neighbors do. Actually, I would feel safer with a drag queen walking up to me than a person with a trump flag (yes, the "t" was intentionally left non caps). I hope that the people that I see in this town are more empathetic and humanistic than what MAGA has done to our political system. People...change the channel and vote against someone that wants to make you a slave (oh...and he sexually molested someone. See that on Fox?)