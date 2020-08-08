Letter to the editor: Swamp is bubbling, not drained

I just watched Rep. Jim Jordan ask the same question about 10 to 15 times to Dr. Fauci during a congressional hearing. Dr. Fauci gave the exact same answer 10 to 15 times. He moved in his chair a tiny bit, getting a little peeved, but other than that he had the patience of a saint. And we all know saints aren’t produced every year like accountants. After the fifth time, I would have told Rep. Jordan to stick it where the sun don’t shine, more or less.