Letter to the editor: Swamp is bubbling, not drained

Editor:
I just watched Rep. Jim Jordan ask the same question about 10 to 15 times to Dr. Fauci during a congressional hearing. Dr. Fauci gave the exact same answer 10 to 15 times. He moved in his chair a tiny bit, getting a little peeved, but other than that he had the patience of a saint. And we all know saints aren’t produced every year like accountants. After the fifth time, I would have told Rep. Jordan to stick it where the sun don’t shine, more or less.
Harassment is not allowed by one’s neighbor and not allowed by a lawyer of a witness, so why is this allowed by our heretofore “distinguished” congressmen?
I have seen Elise Stefanik join Jordan, Trump’s BFF’s, in similar behavior. They all agree the immigrants were the enemy to attack, then the media and the entire Democratic Party, the Party of John F. Kennedy, calling them anarchists and subversives. See Trump’s Texas speech.
He promised to drain the swamp, but only threw more algae and algae fertilizer in it.
Sherry Adams, Queensbury
