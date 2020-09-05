Letter to the editor: Surprise medical bills must STOP

Editor:

As we’ve seen over the past six months, our front-line health care workers fight every day to keep us safe. And when a healthcare emergency strikes, the last thing anyone is thinking about is whether the doctors, nurses and medical professionals we rely on to provide us with necessary, sometimes lifesaving, care, are “out-of-network” of our insurance provider.

So, after a traumatic trip to the emergency room, the last thing anyone wants is more trauma when you get a surprise bill from your insurance company because the treatment you received was “out-of-network.” Insurance companies are fighting to keep this practicing going by lobbying Congress to support “rate-setting” legislation. Insurance companies are already too involved in health decisions that should be left to doctors and patients.

There is a better way to tackle this problem. It’s called the STOP Surprise Medical Bills Act, and it has more than 30 bipartisan co-sponsors in the U.S. Senate, led by Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. The legislation establishes a fair and neutral process for an objective third-party to resolve disputes between insurance companies and health care providers. Patients are kept out of the middle and not stuck with unanticipated and potentially financially devastating bills.