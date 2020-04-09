Letter to the editor: Surmising how people can support Trump

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Editor:

A recent letter-writer wondered how 49% of people could think our president is doing a good job, despite all the evidence to the contrary.

I believe it's because he now calls himself a Republican, although this was not always so. If he called himself a Democrat, I believe his ratings would be in the tank.

Many Republicans, though not all, automatically consider Democrats to be wishy-washy people who want to take their hard-earned money and give it to freeloaders who don't want to work for a living. They see Trump, despite all his flaws, as someone who values hard work and despises freeloaders, such as immigrants and people on welfare.

Even though he gives every indication he cares about no one but himself, they believe otherwise.

Chuck Cumming, Bolton Landing

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0